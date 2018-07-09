Ibaraki cops nab man suspected in Moriya convenience store robbery

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man over the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Moriya City last month, reports Nippon News Network (June 28).

At around 2:40 a.m. on June 28, a man entered the store and held a knife up to a cashier. After snatching about 140,000 yen from a register, he fled the scene in the direction of Joso City, according to a previous report.

There were no customers in the store at the time, and the employee was not injured, police previously said.

Images taken from security camera footage released by police showed the suspect wearing dark clothing, a baseball cap and a white breathing mask. On Sunday, police arrested Katsutoshi Suzuki, a temporary worker, on suspicion of robbery. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Based on his description, police suspect that Suzuki was behind the robberies of another convenience store in Kamisu City in May and June.

Chiba Prefecture

Chiba Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who wielded a knife in the attempted rob three convenience stores in Narita City last week, reports Chiba Nippo (July 8).

Over a roughly 20-minute period on the morning of July 7, the same man is believed to have pulled a knife on employees at two outlets of 7-Eleven and MiniStop, located in the Kozunomori and Funakata areas, respectively. After demanding money, the perpetrator fled the scene when the employees denied the requests, according to police.

The stores are located about 4 kilometers apart. There were no injuries in the incidents, police said.

Believed to be in his 20s, the perpetrator, possessing a slim build, stands about 175 centimeters tall. At the time of the incidents, gray sweat pants and shirt and a black mask, police said.

The evening before, a man meeting that rough description attempted to rob an outlet of 7-Eleven in the Shimonamegawa area. However, he also fled empty-handed after the manager resisted his demands.