Ex-Yomiuri Giants’ trainer accused of molesting woman at salon

TOKYO (TR) – A former male trainer of the Yomiuri Giants baseball club has been accused of molesting a woman at a beauty salon in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (Aug. 1).

Under the guise of giving a massage, the former trainer of the Central League club, 31, allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 40s, inside the salon in the middle of May, according to the Shibuya Police Station.

Police sent him to to prosecutors on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault on Tuesday.

According to the Giants, the former employee was hired through another company. Until the beginning of June, he was the head trainer for the club’s minor league team.

“Although it is an act not related to team activities, it is truly regrettable that the former trainer for our club was sent to prosecutors,” a representative of the club’s public relations department said.