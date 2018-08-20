Drunk American urinated on fellow passenger on Narita-bound flight

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old male American national for urinating on a fellow passenger during a flight from the U.S. last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 18).

At around 10:20 a.m. on August 17, the American unzipped his pants and peed on a male Japanese national, 50, as he slept in his seat on All Nippon Airways flight 11, which originated in Chicago.

The suspect, who has been accused of assault, denies the allegations. “Since I was drunk, I do not recall the incident,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect and victim, seated two rows apart, were not acquainted. Prior to the incident, the suspect drank four glasses of champagne and one cup of sake.

As the incident unfolded, the victim awoke and attempted to stop the suspect, who still continued the deed. Members of the cabin crew eventually separated the pair. Upon arrival at Narita International Airport, the staff turned the suspect over to police.