Chiba: Youths in bosozoku biker gang accused of dangerous riding

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have sent 13 youths, all members of a bosozoku biker gang, to prosecutors for allegedly riding motorcycles dangerously in Kamagaya City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 16).

At around 10:00 p.m. on November 3, the youths, aged between 15 and 17, allegedly rode seven motorcycles through red lights, into traffic going in the opposite direction and in circles at an intersection in the Michinobehoncho area.

The youths, who have been accused of violating the Road Traffic Act regarding dangerous acts as a group, admit to the allegations.

According to police, the youths are members of the biker gang Kamagaya Number One, which began operating in the city about 30 years ago. The leader of the gang, 17, is among those sent to prosecutors.

“I did it because it was fun to run wild with my friends,” the leader was quoted.