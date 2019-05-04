Chiba: Two men accused of dumping corpse of male acquaintance

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested two men for allegedly dumping the body of a male acquaintance in Togane City earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (May 3).

Over the course of January 21 and the following day, Masayuki Shindo and Norio Oishi, both 69, allegedly buried the body of Gunsai Ouchi, 79, in a grove of trees in the Matsunogo area.

According to investigative sources, the suspects have told police that Ouchi died inside a vehicle that was traveling outside the prefecture.

Both suspects, who have been accused of abandoning a corpse, admit to the allegations.

“It became painful to keep silent”

The suspects and Ouchi all live in Togane’s Chuo Ward. The matter emerged on May 2, when Shindo visited a police box in Chiba City. “It became painful to keep silent,” the suspect told police in confessing to the crime.

During questioning, Shindo said that Ouchi’s body was carried by car to the grove. A shovel was then used to dig a hole.

Officers using information provided by Shindo found Ouchi’s body at a depth of more than 20 centimeters on May 3. The body was clothed and wearing shoes.

In addition to using the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police are investigating the motive for the crime.