Chiba: Nude corpse of man found on beach

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse on a beach in Sosa City over the weekend, reports TBS News (Mar. 10).

At around 6:00 a.m. on March 10, a woman out for a walk tipped off emergency services after finding the body on the beach in the Horikawa area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the man fully nude and lying face-up. There were no signs of external wounds, and the man appeared to have not died very long before the discovery.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the man has short black hair and stands about 175 centimeters tall.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. With the man likely having drowned, the case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.