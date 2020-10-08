Chiba: Man, 37, accused of raping high school girl

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man over the alleged rape of a high school girl in Chiba City, reports TBS News (Oct. 8).

At around 9:30 p.m. on a day in July 2018, Taichi Asada, a company employee, allegedly dragged the girl, then 17, from her bicycle as she commuted home.

After taking her to an isolated location, he allegedly punched her in the face and abdomen before sexually assaulting her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Asada, a resident of Sakura City, admitted to the allegations, the Chiba-Kita Police Station said.

Police are now investigating whether Asada was behind several other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.