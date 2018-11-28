Chiba: Language school manager found bludgeoned to death in residence

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the director of Japanese language schools was found bludgeoned to death at his residence in Sakura City, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 28).

At around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, a female employee of the International School of Funabashi, entered the residence, located on the 29th floor of a building in the Yukarigaoka area, and found Jiro Iwai, 75, collapsed and bleeding from the head.

Officers from the Sakura Police Station arriving at the scene found Iwai lying face-up. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Based on the investigation, police suspect that an unknown person used a blunt instrument to fatally strike Iwai in the head sometime between 9:30 a.m. on November 23 and just before the discovery of his body.

The female employee entered the residence after the director dropped out of contact for an extended period.

Police are now examining the building’s security camera footage for clues in the case, which is being treated as murder.