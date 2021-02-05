Chiba: Elementary school teacher accused of molesting pupil on campus

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a male teacher at an elementary school in Ichihara City over the alleged molestation of a female pupil, reports TBS News (Feb. 4).

On January 29, Taiki Uchikoshi, 26, is alleged to have forcibly fondled the body of the girl on the grounds of the school while the suspect was on duty.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Uchikoshi admitted to the allegations, police said. He was sent to prosecutors on Thursday.

After the incident, Uchikoshi continued to carry out lessons. The girl later told her mother, who contacted police on January 30.

“We will do our utmost to prevent such a scandal and ensure that this will never happen again,” the principal of the school was quoted.