Chiba: Cops launch murder case after corpse of worker found tied up at factory

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of the tied-up corpse of a male worker at a factory in Sanmu City on Tuesday, reports NHK (Feb. 27).

At around 10:40 p.m., a colleague of Kazuo Homareda, 71, found him collapsed at a residential space at the factory, which is owned by a timber processing company.

Officers arriving at the factory, confirmed Homareda dead at the scene. His arms and legs of Homareda were bound with rope. As well, he was bleeding from the face, and his mouth and nose were covered with adhesive tape.

Police also noticed that the immediate area shows signs of having been ransacked.

Homareda lived alone in the residential space. The colleague found him after he dropped out of contact, police said.

Police are now seeking the cause of death of Homareda.