American woman found with gun on Delta flight denied entry to Japan

CHIBA (TR) – An American woman who was found to be in possession of a gun on a Delta Air Lines flight earlier this month was denied entry to Japan, officials at Narita International Airport said on Friday, reports Sankei Sports (Jan. 11).

The woman, aged around 30s, was found with a pistol and an unspecified amount of live ammunition inside the cabin of the plane prior to its arrival at Narita International Airport on January 3, the officials said.

The matter emerged after the woman confessed to a cabin attendant that she had brought the gun and ammunition onto the flight “by mistake.” The officials believe a lapse in security allowed the woman to board the flight, which originated in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the landing of the plane, the woman was denied entry to Japan. That same day, she was returned to the U.S., the officials said.