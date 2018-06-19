Chiba: Corpse of newborn found on grounds of high school

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpse of a newborn on the grounds of a high school in Ichihara City on Monday, reports Sankei Sports (June 18).

At around 3:30 p.m., a female student doing cleaning work at Tokai University Ichihara Boyo Senior High School found the corpse at the base of two buildings.

According to the Ichihara Police Station, the body was lying face-down atop some sandy soil with its umbilical cord and placenta present at the time of the discovery. Measuring 40 centimeters in length, the corpse did not have any external wounds.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.