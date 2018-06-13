Strike out: Ex-Hanshin Tigers player accused of illicit filming

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a former player for the Hanshin Tigers baseball club over alleged illicit filming of a woman at a department store in Sendai City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 13).

At just past 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Koji Yamawaki, 55, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the woman, 25, as she stood in front of him on an escalator in the store.

Yamawaki, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, denies the allegations. “I just took a photograph from behind,” the suspect was quoted by police.

While Yamawaki committed the act, the woman observed him behaving suspiciously and let out a scream. Another man in the area then apprehended the suspect.

Yamawaki compiled a .259 average while playing infield for the Tigers between 1983 and 1993. For 17 years, he served as a coach. He is currently employed by the club on a contract basis as a score keeper.

“While details of the matter have not been confirmed, we would like to apologize,” the Central League club said on its web site on the day of the incident.