Chiba: Police find 2 corpses in residence after man hit, killed by train in apparent suicide

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have confirmed the identity of two corpses found in a residence in Yachiyo City the day after a man was hit and killed by a train in an apparent suicide, reports NHK (June 11).

According to police, the bodies of Kazuko Morita, 78, and her daughter, 43-year-old Chizuru, were found in a second-floor room of their residence at around 11:25 a.m. on June 9. Both bodies showed signs of having been beaten with a blunt instrument.

Police arrived at the residence as a part of an investigation into a man, aged in his 50s, who leaped in front of a Keisei Electric Railway train at Edogawa Station in Tokyo the evening before. The incident is being viewed as a suicide, police said.

According to the Sankei Shimbun (June 11), police have been unable to contact the eldest son of Morita.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the man while determining if he was behind the murder of Morita and her daughter.