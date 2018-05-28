Chiba cops: Carpenter, 20, stabs man outside restaurant

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old male carpenter for allegedly stabbing a man outside a restaurant in Matsudo City early Sunday, reports TBS News (May 27).

At around 3:30 a.m., Taiyo Kobayashi, a resident of Matsudo, used a knife to stab the victim, 21, in left side and right shoulder in the parking lot of the restaurant, located in the Kogasaki area. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police.

About two and a half hours later, Kobayashi turned himself over to the Matsudo Police Station. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. “I tried to tell him what would happen if someone makes me angry, but I did not intend to kill him,” the suspect told police

Prior to the incident, about four or five men and women were gathered in the parking lot and making noise, a female neighbor tells the Asahi Shimbun (May 27). She said that she heard a young woman yell “Stop it!”

The suspect said during quesitoning that he brought the knife from his residence, police said.