Chiba: Police officer, 30, alleged in illicit encounter with school girl

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old male officer over an alleged illicit encounter with a middle school girl earlier this year, reports TBS News (Apr. 11).

In January, Nobuyuki Akatsuka, a head patrol officer at the Chiba-Minami Police Station, allegedly paid the girl to engage in acts deemed obscene inside a hotel in the prefecture while knowing she was under 18 years of age.

Akatsuka, who has been accused of child prostitution, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect, who was off duty at the time of the encounter, became acquainted with the girl through a smartphone dating application.

Yoshimi Hamano, the chief of the Chiba-Minami Police Station, described the incident as “truly regrettable.” The chief added, “We will endeavor to prevent a recurrence.”