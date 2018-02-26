Chiba: Half of male corpse found in wetland

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of part of a corpse in a wooded area of Sakura City, reports TBS News (Feb. 25).

At around 11:00 a.m., a hiker reported finding the upper half of a male corpse in a wetland in the Koshinozuka area. Police arriving at the scene found the body, which had turned partially skeletal, lying face-up in about 50 centimeters of water.

The approximate age of the person is not known. As well, there were no personal items found at the scene that could assist in identifying the person, police said.

The estimated height of the person is 155 centimeters. The body, which did not exhibit any external wounds, was clothed in a white and blue checkered shirt, police said.

A residence that does not appear to be used regularly is located about 150 meters from the site, police said.

Police are now working to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.