Chiba: Cops nab 4 for murder after corpse found burned-out building

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested four persons on suspicion of murder after a charred corpse was found in a burned-out residence in Inzai City over the weekend, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 19).

On Sunday, police apprehended Junya Nakauchi, a 20-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, Taiga Kanazaki, a 20-year-old resident of Inzai, another 20-year-old and a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Police subsequently accused the four persons of murder and arson in an inhabited building. Police have not divulged whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

The night before, the four allegedly conspired to set fire to a wooden bungalow located in the Ryufukuji area of Inzai. After the blaze was extinguished, a body of unknown gender was found in the ruins.

Yoshiko Ebihara lives in the residence. She police have not been able to contact her, it is believed that the body belongs to her.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.

According to several neighbors, the 16-year-old girl was seen coming and going regularly at the bungalow. Prior to the incident, the eyewitnesses saw the girl and several other suspicious persons in the area.