Chiba: Police hunt for man, 46, after son found bludgeoned to death in residence

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are hunting for a 46-year-old man after his son, 20, was found bludgeoned to death in their residence in Yotsukaido City early Sunday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 4).

At around 3:00 a.m., police entered the residence and found Masashi Kanai, a first-year university student, collapsed and bleeding on the living room floor of the residence, located in the Shimoshizu Shinden area.

According to police, a substantial amount of blood was coming from the face of Kanai. He was confirmed dead at the scene. Police also found a large metal tool near his body.

The man shares the residence with the victim, another son and his wife. About two hours earlier, the woman came home and found she couldn’t enter the residence. Sensing trouble, the woman alerted police.

Upon the arrival of police, the man could not be located. Police are seeking his whereabouts to question him regarding the death of his son.