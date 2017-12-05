Chiba woman, 42, warned to stay away from man in 20s re-arrested for stalking

CHIBA (TR) – Following the arrest of a woman, 42, for stalking a man in his 20s last month, Chiba Prefectural Police have again taken her into custody for targeting the same victim, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 15).

On Monday, Hiromi Nakamura, a resident of Abiko City, allegedly visited the place of employment of the man in spite of being warned about doing so following her previous arrest.

Nakamura, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations. “Since I was [previously] arrested for dating him, I wanted to find out the reason,” the suspect was quoted.

Nakamura was first arrested for sending 83 messages — including “I have a fondness for you” and “I love you” — to the mobile phone of the victim between November 5 and 7.

Nakamura was released following a summary indictment. She was also warned to not contact the victim.

In a previous interview with the network, the victim said that the stalking has gone on for an extended period. “Year after year, even if I do not encounter her one day, she will appear the next day,” he said. The victim also said that he did not give the suspect his phone number.