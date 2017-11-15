Chiba woman, 42, accused of stalking man in 20s

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman over the alleged stalking of a man in his 20s, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 15).

Between November 5 and 7, Hiromi Nakamura, a resident of Abiko City, allegedly sent 83 messages — including “I have a fondness for you” and “I love you” — to the mobile phone of the man, who is a company employee.

Nakamura, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations. “I liked him,” the suspect was quoted.

At one point, the suspect sent a message through the web site of the company where the victim work in which she wrote, “I bought a present for you.” She also visited the company as a customer. Through a means unknown, she was able to obtain his mobile phone number.

“She will appear the next day”

In an interview with the network, the victim said that the stalking has gone on for an extended period. “Year after year, even if I do not encounter her one day, she will appear the next day,” he said.

The victim also said that he did not give the suspect his phone number.

The suspect’s mother appears equally frustrated. “All throughout the year, it is just, ‘kakkoii, kakkoii,'” she told the network when asked about her daughter’s affection for the victim. “Each morning, I told her stop, but she did not listen. It’s been four years, and now she’s been arrested.”

Police are now investigating how the suspect obtained the victim’s phone number.