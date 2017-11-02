Suicide suspected after 2 school girl leap from apartment in Chiba; 1 dies

CHIBA (TR) – Two school girls leaped from an apartment building in Sodegaura City on Wednesday, leaving one of them dead and the other injured in what Chiba Prefectural Police believe was a suicide, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 1).

At around 2:30 p.m., police were tipped off about persons collapsed on the grounds of the five-floor residence, located in the Kuranami area.

Police arriving at the scene found the girls, both third-year middle school students, collapsed and bleeding from the head. One of the girls was confirmed dead at a hospital while the other suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm.

According to police, a witness reported seeing the girls on a balcony on the fifth floor of the building. They are then believed to have intentionally leaped from the structure.