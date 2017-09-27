Filipino man denied entry at Narita Airport flees custody

CHIBA (TR) – A 43-year-old Filipino man fled custody at Narita International Airport on Monday after being denied entry to Japan, reports NHK (Sept. 25).

At around 6:15 a.m., the man arrived at the airport from Manila aboard a Jetstar Japan flight, according to the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau. He then proceeded to the immigration counter at Terminal 3, where he was unable to explain his purpose for arriving in Japan.

After being denied entry, the man was ordered to a special room at Terminal 2 at 10:30 a.m. in preparation for deportation. Two security guards, contracted to Jetstar Japan, used a vehicle to make the transfer of the Filipino and a fellow countryman to the terminal.

Upon arrival at the terminal, the Filipino eluded custody after exiting the vehicle with one security guard while the other guard remained in the driver’s seat. The Filipino then fled into the terminal.

After a search, the Filipino, who was wearing a white shirt and carrying a backpack, remains at large.

Prevent a recurrence

“It is insufficient for one guard to handle two people,” a representative of the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau was quoted by Chiba Nippon (Sept. 26). The representative added that the bureau will work to prevent a recurrence. Meanwhile, Jetstar Japan offered an apology for the incident.