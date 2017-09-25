Chiba cops arrest man, 60, in stabbing of sister-in-law in Narashino

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law in Narashino City on Sunday, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 24).

At around noon, emergency services received a tip about a woman who was collapsed and bleeding on a road in the Yatsu area following a stabbing by a man wielding a knife, police said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported the woman, 55, to a nearby hospital in a conscious state with wounds to her neck. The severity of her injuries is not known.

Police subsequently arrested Masashi Shimada, the brother-in-law of the woman, on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect has remained silent regarding the accusations.

“The woman was collapsed and bleeding [from her neck],” an eyewitness told the network. “She said [to a police officer], ‘I was stabbed in the neck.’ [The suspect] was then apprehended without resistance.”

Police are now investigating whether trouble between the suspect and victim led to the incident.