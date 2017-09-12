Suicide suspected after woman’s corpse found on Narita Airport roof

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the corpse of a woman on the roof of a terminal at Narita International Airport earlier in the week, reports TBS News (Sept. 11).

At just past 10:00 a.m. on Monday, a passenger tipped off authorities about a woman collapsed on a first-floor roof of Terminal 2 near Gate 64. Police arriving at the terminal found the woman lying face-up on the roof. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Aside from an injury to the head, the body of the woman, believed to be aged between 20 and 40, did not exhibit any external injuries. Her body was clothed in a light green dress.

The location where the woman’s body was found is a restricted area, with doors giving access to the area via the second and third floors being locked.

An observation deck exists on the fourth floor with a 3.8-meter-tall fence. Police suspect the woman climbed the fence and plunged to her death in a suicide. According to Chiba Nippo (Sept. 12), a woman’s handbag was found on a rood of the third floor.

Police are now working to identify the woman.