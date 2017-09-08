CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly strangling his disabled father to death at a residence they shared in the town of Otaki on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 6).

At around 8:30 a.m., police received call from a man claiming that he had just killed his father. Officers arriving at the residence found the body of Kyoji Hattori, 88, atop a futon with an electrical cord around his neck in a room.

Hattori was confirmed dead prior to arrival at a nearby hospital.

Kazuo Hattori, the eldest son of Kyoji, has admitted to strangling his father, who was bedridden. “In living together, I got a sense that there is an uncertain future,” Kazuo told police.

Police are investigating whether to apply murder charges to Kazuo.