Corpse found on Hokkaido shoreline confirmed as belonging to missing Chinese woman

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police on Wednesday confirmed that the body of a woman found along the coast of Kushiro City on Sunday belongs to a Chinese woman who went missing in Hokkaido last month, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 30).

Police confirmed that a DNA analysis on the body, found by a fisherman combing the beach at Katsurakoi on Sunday, resulted in a match for Wei Qiujie, a 26-year-old primary school teacher in Fujian Province who went missing after departing a guesthouse in Sapporo on July 22.

After her disappearance, police had been tracking Wei’s movements through security camera footage. Her last last known location was a shop specializing in Buddhist wares in Kushiro on July 23.

Traveling alone

Wei was traveling alone. She arrived in Hakodate City, Hokkaido from China as a tourist on July 18, two days before she checked into the guesthouse in Sapporo. She was scheduled to return to China on July 25.

In a letter left behind in her room at the guesthouse, she expresses gratitude to her parents. It also includes includes a farewell to her family.