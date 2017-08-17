CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for a man suspected in the theft of an 18-carat-gold necklace from a jewelry store in Matsudo City on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 13).

At just after 5:00 p.m., police were alerted by the shopkeeper of the store, located in the Tokiwadaira area, who said that a man posing as customer stole the necklace, valued at 800,000 yen.

According to police, the man asked to see the necklace and hold it in his hands prior to abruptly running out of the store with the item.

The shopkeeper then gave chase and temporarily apprehended the suspect. However, the suspect wiggled free and jumped into a car waiting nearby.

Standing up to 170 centimeters, the suspect is believed to be in his 30s or 40s, police said. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and baggy pants at the time of the crime.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of theft.