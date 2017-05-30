Hokkaido cops arrest 3 male relatives of woman after her corpse found

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested three male relatives of an 83-year-old woman after her body was discovered in the mountains of Sunagawa City on Sunday, reports Jiji Press (May 30).

At around 10:00 a.m., police found the body of Keiko Sasaki buried in a forest of a road in the Sorachibuto area. The identity of the body was confirmed via a DNA analysis. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be shock due to physical trauma.

Sasaki lived alone at a residence in Takikawa City. On May 20, police were consulted after members of her family had been unable to contact her for an extended period. The last known sighting of Sasaki was by a neighbor, who saw her in front of the residence on May 10.

Police subsequently began questioning three of the woman’s male relatives over the alleged abuse of one of her bank cards. During the questioning, a grandson, aged in his 20s, described the location for where her body was buried.

On Monday, police arrested the three relatives over the alleged theft of 500,000 yen from an account of the woman. According to Fuji News Network (May 30), the three suspects are also under investigation on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.