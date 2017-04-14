CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 69-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman inside a train carriage of the JR Sobu Line, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 14).

At around 8:00 p.m., Susumu Isono, an employee in the film industry, allegedly fondled the thighs and buttocks of the woman, 41, inside a carriage of the train as it traveled between Funabashi and Ichikawa stations over a five-minute period.

Isono, who has been charged with violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations, telling police that he got turned on. “I could not control my sexual desire in wanting to touch her buttocks and things,” the suspect is quoted.

Prior to the incident, the suspect approached the victim from behind and aligned himself with such that they were back-to-back. He then proceed to touch her.

Isono is now under investigation for possible participation in other crimes of similar nature.