Chiba cops: Education staffer exposes himself at supermarket

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a city board of education member for allegedly exposing himself at a supermarket in Mobara City, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 10).

At 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Ryo Kawana, a 23-year-old staff member with the Katsuura City Board of Education, allegedly dropped his pants to reveal his genitals to a woman who had just exited a bathroom.

Kawana, who has been charged with indecent exposure, admits to the allegations. “I was stressed at work and at home,” the suspect was quote by police. “It was fun to watch a woman become shocked.”

A representative of the Katsuura City Board of Education said, “Such an arrest should not happen. It is very regrettable.”

Police are investigating whether Kawana was behind a number of similar cases that took place in the same area in the middle of March.