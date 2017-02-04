Chiba cops: Elderly male driver hits, seriously injures wife

Mistook the accelerator for the brake, police say

CHIBA (TR) – An elderly male driver struck and seriously injured his wife after mistaking the accelerator for the brake in Matsudo City, police said on Friday.

The 77-year-old man was reversing his car at a supermarket parking lot when he suddenly accelerated into his 75-year-old wife who was guiding him at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, TV Asahi reports (Feb. 3).

The man then crashed into a parked car, police said. A worker at the supermarket told officers a “car crashed into both a person and a car.”

The woman was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state with serious injuries including a strong blow to her head, police said.

