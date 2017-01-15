Chiba cops: MSDF member caught secretly filming up woman’s coat

CHIBA (TR) – A member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force was caught secretly filming from underneath a woman’s coat on an escalator at a train station in Chiba City, police said on Sunday.

Yasuhiro Takanashi, a member of an MSDF Yokosuka training unit, was arrested after a police officer in plain clothes noticed he was behaving suspiciously and caught him with tosatsu, or voyeur, footage on his phone at JR Kaihin Makuhari Station at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 15).

Takanashi, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, has admitted to the charges, police said, quoting him as saying he “wanted to find a young woman and see inside her skirt.”

