CHIBA (TR) – A train driver said he “doesn’t remember” pulling into Matsudo Station and missing the platform by some 200 meters because he felt drowsy, JR East said on Saturday.

A station worker pushed an emergency brake button after noticing the train miss the platform in Matsudo City at around 9 a.m., TV Asahi reports (Jan. 7).

None of the 700 passengers aboard were injured, but the train had to be backed into the platform and was delayed by about 10 minutes.

JR East quoted the male train driver in his 20s as saying he “felt drowsy” and “doesn’t remember arriving” at the station.

The driver continued to operate the train after the incident.

JR East said the company would “continue to provide strict guidance so this never happens again.”

