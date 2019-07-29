Fukuoka: Police sergeant seriously injured after apparent suicide attempt

FUKUOKA (TR) – A sergeant at the Hakata Police Station in Fukuoka City is in serious condition after he apparently shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide attempt on Monday, reports NHK (July 29).

At around 7:40 a.m., a colleague found the sergeant, 52, collapsed face-up and bleeding from the head inside a ninth-floor training room.

The sergeant was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state where he remains in serious condition, police said.

The sergeant arrived for work at just before 7:00 a.m. He is believed to have taken his pistol out of storage and shot himself in the training room in attempting to take his life.

The gun was found near him. As well, a will, which referred to personal problems, was discovered inside his locker, according to Fuji News Network (July 29).

“With this being an unfortunate incident, we are investigating the details,” said Kozo Iwashita, the vice chief of the Hakata Police Station.