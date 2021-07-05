Fukuoka man, 59, arrested for leaving corpses of parents in refrigerator

FUKUOKA (TR) – Police have arrested a 59-year-old man who is suspected of leaving the corpses of his parents inside a refrigerator in their residence in Fukuoka City last month, reports the Nishi Nippon Shimbun (July 5).

At around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, police apprehended Junji Matsumoto, of no known occupation, in a hotel parking lot in Kyoto City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Matsumoto admitted to the allegations.

On June 28, officers working off a tip entered the residence in Fukuoka City’s Nishi Ward and found the bodies inside the glass-door industrial refrigerator.

Police later confirmed that the bodies are those of the suspect’s parents, 88-year-old Hirokazu and 87-year-old Makie. The results of autopsies did not reveal the causes of death.

Yamaguchi and Shizuoka

Matsumoto shared the residence with his parents. A witness told police that they saw him out shopping at a department store in Tenjin with Makie on June 20.

Earlier on June 28, a relative contacted police after the occupants of the residence had “dropped out of contact” for an extended period.

Upon the arrival of police, the refrigerator was taped shut. An examination of the bodes showed no signs of external wounds.

Police said that Matsumoto fled the residence by bicycle on the night of June 23. He then traveled by train to Yamaguchi and Shizuoka prefectures, where he stayed in hotels.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.