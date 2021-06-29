Man sought after 2 corpses found in taped-shut refrigerator in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are searching for a man after two corpses were found inside a refrigerator in a residence in Fukuoka City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 29).

On Monday night, officers working off a tip entered the residence in the Yokohama area of Nishi Ward and found the bodies inside the industrial refrigerator.

The refrigerator been taped shut and its power turned off, police said on Tuesday.

The residence is occupied by a man, his wife (both in their 50s) and their son. Officers entered the residence after a relative said at around noon on Monday that they had “dropped out of contact” for an extended period.

Based on evidence at the scene, police are treating the case as the result of foul play.

The residence was once a liquor shop. Police believe the bodies belong to the man and his wife.

Upon the arrival of police, the son was not present. Police are seeking his whereabouts to question him about the case.