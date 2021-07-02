Fukuoka police confirm second body in refrigerator to be wanted man’s mother

FUKUOKA (TR) – Earlier this week, Fukuoka Prefectural Police confirmed that one of two corpses found inside a refrigerator in the Fukuoka City residence of a man wanted for questioning is that of his father.

On Wednesday, police revealed that the second body is that of his mother, 87-year-old Makie Matsumoto, reports RKB Mainichi Broadcasting (July 1).

Three days before, officers working off a tip entered the residence and found the bodies inside the glass-door industrial refrigerator.

The man, aged in his 50s, was not present, police said previously.

Police had already confirmed that second body is that of the man’s father, 88-year-old Hirokazu.

“Dropped out of contact”

The results of autopsies conducted on the bodies did not reveal the causes of death. But both persons are believed to have died around June 21, police said.

Earlier on Monday, a relative contacted police after the occupants of the residence had “dropped out of contact” for an extended period.

A witness told police that they saw Makie out shopping at a department store in Tenjin with the man on June 20. The whereabouts of the man were last known three days later.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.