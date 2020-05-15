Ex-Skylark employee in custody for rape arrested in third case

TOKYO (TR) – A former restaurant employee who is in custody in connection with two rape cases has been accused in a third case, police said on Wednesday, reports TBS News (May 13).

According to police, Kuniaki Uoka, 40, worked at an outlet of restaurant operator Skylark Holdings Co.

In August, 2016, Uoka allegedly posed as a construction worker in trespassing into the residence of a woman, aged in her 20s, in Kasukabe City. He is then allegedly to have raped her.

At the time, Uoka was living near the woman. “I wanted her after unexpectedly seeing her,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

On the day of the incident, there was heavy rain due to a typhoon. “I came to check the plumbing,” he reportedly said in posing as the construction worker upon arrival.

Two other cases

Tokyo Metropolitan Police first arrested Uoka in March. On February 15, he trespassed into the residence of another woman, aged in her 20s, in Kunitachi City as she slept.

“Don’t make a sound or I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened the woman while wielding a knife. After tying her hands with tape and a towel, he is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

In the third case, Uoka is alleged to have attempted to rape a girl in Kodaira City in June, 2017. The girl worked part-time at the same Skylark outlet employing the suspect.

Uoka was prosecuted in the first two cases. His arrest in the Kodaira case was facilitated by a DNA analysis of evidence found at the residence that proved to be a match for the suspect, police said previously.