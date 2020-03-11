 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 39, accused of raping woman in Kunitachi residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 11, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged rape of a woman at her residence in Kunitachi City earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 11).

At around 4:00 a.m. on February 15, Kuniaki Uoka, a company employee, trespassed into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she slept.

“Don’t make a sound or I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened the woman while wielding a knife. After tying her hands with tape and a towel, he is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Kuniaki Uoka (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse on Wednesday, Uoka denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

Uoka became a person of interest for police after an examination of evidence found in the residence and security camera footage.

