Ex-Skylark employee in custody over alleged rape re-arrested in second case

TOKYO (TR) – A former restaurant employee who is in custody over the alleged rape of a woman earlier this year has been accused in a second case, police said on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 13).

According to police, Kuniaki Uoka, 40, worked at an outlet of restaurant operator Skylark Holdings Co. In June, 2017, he trespassed into the Kodaira City residence of a girl working part-time at the same outlet.

After hiding inside her shower, he grabbed her from behind after she entered and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. However, he fled the scene after the girl let out a scream.

Upon his re-arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, Uoka admitted to the allegations. “I did it because I thought she was cute,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police first arrested Uoka in March. At around 4:00 a.m. this past February 15, Uoka trespassed into the residence of a woman, aged in her 20s, in Kunitachi City as she slept.

“Don’t make a sound or I’ll kill you,” he reportedly threatened the woman while wielding a knife. After tying her hands with tape and a towel, he is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

In the Kunitachi case, Uoka became a person of interest for police after an examination of evidence found in the residence and security camera footage.

Uoka’s arrest in the Kodaira case was facilitated by a DNA analysis of evidence found at the residence that proved to be a match for the suspect, police said.

Police are now attempting to determine how he learned the address of the girl in Kodaira.