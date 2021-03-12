Aichi: Pair handed prison terms over murder of man in Okazaki

AICHI (TR) – A court here has handed two men prison terms over the murder and robbery of a third man in Okazaki City two years ago, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 9).

At the Okazaki branch of the Nagoya District Court on Tuesday, the presiding judge described the crimes of Yuta Suzuki, 38, and Junichi Hayashi, 41, as “highly planned and exceedingly malicious.”

Suzuki received a 29-year term, while Hayashi was sentenced to life in prison. The prosecution had sought life in prison for both.

According to the ruling, the pair worked together to fatally stab Kaoru Kawahara, 49, at the victim’s residence in November 2019. They also stole about 900,000 yen, a mobile telephone and Kawahara’s vehicle.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Kawahara died as a result of shock due to loss of blood, police said previously.

“Strong intent to kill”

During the trial both defendants partially partially denied the claims of the prosecution, saying that they “did not intend to kill” the victim.

However, the judge emphasized that the crime was carefully planned, with defendants studying the residence several times before the crime.

“Hayashi stabbed the victim more than 9 times, meaning he had a strong intent to kill,” the judge said.