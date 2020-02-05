Aichi: Pair nabbed over murder of man in Okazaki

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested two male employees in the construction industry over the murder and robbery of a 49-year-old man at his residence in Okazaki City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 4).

On around November 14, Yuta Suzuki, 37, and colleague Junichi Hayashi, 40, are alleged to have worked together to fatally stab Kaoru Kawahara.

They also stole about 900,000 yen, a mobile telephone and Kawahara’s vehicle.

“I think that’s right,” said Suzuki in admitting to the allegations. Meanwhile, Hayashi “does not know” anything about the case, according to police.

Several stab wounds

At just before 10:00 a.m. on November 19, Kawahara’s mother found his body wrapped in a futon on the floor of the living room of the third-floor apartment.

According to police, Kawahara’s body had suffered several stab wounds, including to the head. He is believed to have died at least several days before the discovery.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Kawahara died as a result of shock due to loss of blood, police said previously.

Upon the arrival of police, the front door was locked. But a window leading to the balcony had been smashed.

Kawahara’s vehicle was found abandoned at a park about 6 kilometers from the residence.

Kawahara’s mother entered the residence after not being able to contact him for an extended period. An acquaintance was in touch with him on the night of November 14, police said previously.