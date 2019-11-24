Aichi: Man, 49, found fatally stabbed in residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after a 49-year-old man was found fatally stabbed at his residence in Okazaki City last week, reports TBS News (Nov. 21).

At just before 10:00 a.m. on November 19, the mother of Kaoru Kawahara found his body wrapped in a futon on the floor of the living room of the third-floor apartment.

According to police, Kawahara’s body had suffered several stab wounds, including from the head. He is believed to have died at least several days before the discovery.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Kawahara died as a result of shock due to loss of blood, police said.

Upon the arrival of police, the front door was locked. But a window leading to the balcony had been smashed.

Kawahara’s mother entered the residence after not being able to contact him for an extended period. An acquaintance was in touch with him on the night of November 14.