Momoiro Clover Z’s Shiori Tamai tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Shiori Tamai, a member of idol group Momoiro Clover Z, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the group revealed on Monday.

According to the site for the group, Tamai, 25, began feeling ill on Sunday. The following day, she underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which gave the positive result.

Tamai is currently suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a headache. She is now resting at home, the site said.

“We are following guidance from a health center, and we will carefully work with her family regarding medical care and any follow-ups,” the site said.

Three other members of the group also underwent PCR tests. However, the results were negative.

The health center is now working to determine whether other members of the group are close contacts to Tamai.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the group is scheduled to perform at an event for singer Hiroshi Itsuki.