Miru Shiroma of NMB48 tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (TR) – Miru Shiroma, a member of idol group NMB48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency revealed on Monday.

In a statement posted on the site for Showtitle, Shiroma, 23, began suffering from various symptoms of COVID-19, including a headache and a sore throat, on November 28.

After undergoing a polymerase chain reaction test the following day, the positive result was confirmed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused to all concerned parties and fans,” the agency said.

The agency, which said it was requiring employees to use breathing masks and hand sanitizers, plans to work with a health center to determine with whom she came into contact with in recent days.

“We will now endeavor to prevent infections more than ever,” the agency also said.

Shiroma joined NMB48 in 2010. The native of Osaka Prefecture is a member of Team M in the group.