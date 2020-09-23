HKT48’s Anna Murashige tests positive for coronavirus

FUKUOKA (TR) – Anna Murashige, a member of popular idol group HKT48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency revealed on Tuesday.

According to agency Twin Planet, Murashige, 22, underwent a polymerase

chain reaction (PCR) after experiencing a sore throat, fever and lack of energy on Sunday.

The positive result was confirmed the following day, the agency said.

Mercury, the management company for the Fukuoka City-based group, said that all of Murashige’s group-related activities, including meet-and-greet “handshake events,” have been cancelled or put on hold while she recuperates under the guidance of a local health center.

All members of the group and staff members are now undergoing PCR tests. They have been requested to isolate themselves until the results are available.