HKT48’s Anna Murashige tests positive for coronavirus

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 23, 2020

FUKUOKA (TR) – Anna Murashige, a member of popular idol group HKT48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency revealed on Tuesday.

According to agency Twin Planet, Murashige, 22, underwent a polymerase
chain reaction (PCR) after experiencing a sore throat, fever and lack of energy on Sunday.

The positive result was confirmed the following day, the agency said.

Anna Murashige (Twitter)

Mercury, the management company for the Fukuoka City-based group, said that all of Murashige’s group-related activities, including meet-and-greet “handshake events,” have been cancelled or put on hold while she recuperates under the guidance of a local health center.

All members of the group and staff members are now undergoing PCR tests. They have been requested to isolate themselves until the results are available.

