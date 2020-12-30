 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ayumi Hamazaki performance cancelled after performer tests positive for coronavirus

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 30, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Pop singer Ayumi Hamazaki has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance after a performer in her group tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the performer began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the site of label and management agency Avex.

Ayumi Hamazaki

A subsequent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test gave a positive result. Hamazaki, 42, was then deemed to have been a close contact of the performer.

Hamazaki was also given a PCR test. The agency is now awaiting the result.

Hamazaki had been scheduled to perform on the online event “Ayumi Hamazaki Countdown Live 2020-2021” on December 31.

“We sincerely apologize for having to cancel the live broadcast,” the agency said.

