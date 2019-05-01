Sola Aoi gives birth to twin boys

TOKYO (TR) – For the fans of former adult video (AV) actress Sola Aoi, it might have been the first intimate glimpse of her without a mosaic.

On Tuesday night, Aoi gave birth to two twin boys via Caesarean section. Live footage from the hospital was included in the documentary “Welcome to the World, Sola’s Baby,” which was broadcast on online video service AbemaTV.

“Although I am still under anesthesia, I have sense of security in that it was a safe delivery,” Aoi said following the delivery. “I did my best.”

Last year, Aoi announced her marriage to DJ NON on her blog. She revealed her pregnancy last December.

“It was a safe birth, and the doctor explained that both the children and my wife are fine,” said DJ NON. “It was a real relief because the safety of the children and my wife are of utmost importance.”

AV debut at the age of 18

In July of 2002, Aoi made her AV debut “Happy Go Lucky!” for label Alice Japan at the age of 18. Two years later, she moved to label S1.

As her popularity grew, Aoi began appearing in mainstream entertainment. In 2010, she starred in the fantasy-horror click “Big Tits Zombie” and the psycho-sexual thriller “Revenge: A Love Story.”

That same year, her Twitter account garnered attention in China. After she used the platform to raise funds for earthquake victims in Qinghai Province, she opened an account on the Chinese microblogging service Sina Weibo.

The decision to participate in the documentary was not an easy one, Aoi wrote on her blog in April. Later that month, she revealed that downloads of her past AV titles had been halted after “considerations for the delivery” were made.