Ex-AV starlet Sola Aoi is pregnant

TOKYO (TR) – After announcing her marriage earlier this year, former adult video (AV) starlet Sola Aoi on Tuesday took to the internet to announce that she is pregnant.

On her blog, Aoi described enduring morning sickness over a two-month period. “I am anxious about my first pregnancy,” the 35-year-old Tokyo native wrote, “but I am planning to be a mother next May. I look forward to your support.”

In July of 2002, Aoi made her AV debut “Happy Go Lucky!” for label Alice Japan at the age of 18. Two years later, she moved to label S1.

As her popularity grew, Aoi began appearing in mainstream entertainment. In 2010, she starred in the fantasy-horror click “Big Tits Zombie” and the psycho-sexual thriller “Revenge: A Love Story.”

That same year, her Twitter account garnered attention in China. After she used the platform to raise funds for earthquake victims in Qinghai Province, she opened an account on the Chinese microblogging service Sina Weibo. That account now boasts more than 18 million followers.

In January, Aoi announced her marriage to a man who goes by the name DJ NON.

“I do not regret having worked in AV but it is not as if there is no backlash in the eyes of the public,” she wrote on her blog in January. “To become a family, I think that it is necessary to be accepting of all of one’s past and from now until the future. So, I think he is truly the one who will accept me.”